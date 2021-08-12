COVID-19: Nation's Largest Teachers Union Calls For Educators To Be Required To Get Vaccinated

The president of the largest teachers union in the United States has released a statement announcing the association's support for a requirement for educators to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing.

National Education Association President Becky Pringle released the statement on Thursday, Aug. 12, said the union wants students to safely return to the classroom, and more vaccinations will help combat rising cases of the delta variant.

"NEA has said from the beginning that we need to follow the science, and evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccines, combined with other safety measures, are the most powerful weapon we have against the pandemic," she said.

Pringle said nearly 90 percent of NEA members reported that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“In order to ensure that students and educators are able to enjoy safe, uninterrupted, in-person education, educators must have a voice in how vaccine requirements are implemented," she said. "Educators must also continue to play an active role in developing other mitigation systems—including testing, tracing, masking, distancing, hand washing, ventilation, cleaning, and disinfection."

