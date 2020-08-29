COVID-19: Marist College Dorm Quarantined; More Students Suspended

A new group of students at Marist College has been suspended and kicked off campus as an entire freshman dorm has been quarantined after dozens were caught attending an off-campus party with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

For the second time in a week, Marist students are facing disciplinary actions for violating health experts’ and the college’s COVID-19 guidelines for returning to campus.

According to Marist officials, the student who tested positive does not live on campus and has not been permitted on campus after submitting a positive test result as part of the college's pre-arrival testing protocol.

News of the latest COVID-19 violation at a Hudson Valley college comes just after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced parameters for colleges and universities to open and close if there is an outbreak of the virus.

In response to the new outbreak, residents of Marist’s Champagnat Hall - which includes more than 400 freshmen - were placed under a temporary quarantine as a precaution.

The quarantine has since been lifted after the college received the results of COVID-19 testing from students living in the dorm who may have been exposed to party-goers.

School officials said that the incident “should serve as a reminder to all members of the Marist community that we must uphold our shared responsibility to protect our community by wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance,” they wrote to students. “Attending parties or large gatherings is prohibited. Individuals who do not follow these guidelines will face disciplinary action."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.