COVID-19: Hudson Valley School To Stay Remote All Week, 48 Quarantined

Four dozen students and staffers in a Westchester school will enter a two-week quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 last week.

Interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero alerted the community on Saturday, Oct. 31 that a staff member at Albert Leonard Middle School tested positive for the virus after last being in the building on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

On Monday, Nov. 2, Marrero announced that the school has identified 35 students from "Cohort A" and 13 staff members as possibly having been exposed to the individual who tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who may have been exposed will be required to quarantine for 14 days or until they are cleared by the county Department of Health.

Marrero noted that four of the teacher's "Cohort A" students were not present last week and are not subject to quarantine. The superintendent said that district nurses contacted all individuals impacted and Dr. Brooke Balchan, the District Medical Director, shared the list of contacts with the Westchester County Department of Health for contact tracing.

No illnesses have been reported by anyone who was potentially exposed.

As a precaution, the Albert Leonard Middle School will remain closed all week as students transition back to distance learning, and custodial crews disinfect and sanitize the building.

Since the pandemic began, there have now been 18 students that tested positive for the virus in New Rochelle schools, according to New York’s COVID-19 “Report Card.”

Cases have been confirmed in Albert Leonard, Columbus Elementary School, Daniel Webster Elementary School, George M. Davis Elementary School, Isaac E. Young Middle School, Jefferson Elementary School, and the New Rochelle High School.

