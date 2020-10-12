COVID-19: High School In Rockland Goes Remote Learning After Positive Test

Another school district in the Hudson Valley has been forced to transition to its remote learning contingency plan after a student tested positive for COVID-19 and forced a staffing shortage.

Pearl River High School Superintendent Michael Murphy announced that they were notified that a student tested positive for the virus this week, forcing the school to make adjustments to avoid spreading COVID-19.

According to Murphy, the high school administration worked with the Rockland County Department of Health to determine who may have been exposed, and those students and staffers will be quarantined for 14 days as a precaution.

There have now been two confirmed COVID-19 cases at the high school and one at the Evans Park School in Pearl River.

Murphy said that due to the number of students and staff members required to quarantine, the high school will be forced to transition to its remote model beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 13, when students were set to return to class after the Columbus Day holiday.

Students will return to the school’s hybrid learning model on Thursday, Oct. 22.

“During this time, all students will sign on and into google classrooms,” Murphy stated. "Students must report to their classes during the time of each class period where they will find their teachers ready to deliver instruction synchronously.

“On Wednesdays, asynchronous lessons will be posted by all teachers by 7:30 a.m. for students to complete, as has been the practice thus far. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, we continue with the alternating pattern of A-days and B-days with Tuesday being a ‘B’ day schedule.

“As noted when we started the year, we continue to navigate the challenges before us,” Murphy added. “We comfortably and confidently call them challenges because as a result of the resiliency of students, parents, and the entire Pearl River School District staff, we know that these challenges can be overcome.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.