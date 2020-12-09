COVID-19: Greenburgh Central School District Goes Remote For Two Weeks

All five schools at a district in Westchester have moved to full remote learning for the next two weeks.

The Greenburgh Central District's schools -- Woodlands Middle/High School, Lee F. Jackson Elementary, Highview Elementary, Richard J. Bailey Elementary -- and all pre-school programs closed for in-person education on Monday, Dec. 7, and will remain on a remote schedule until at least Monday, Dec. 21, the school district said.

The district is making the move due to new COVID-19 cases, and staff shortages due to quarantines.

Students should check in with their teachers at the start of each school day.

The district will notify parents of further developments.

