COVID-19: Greenburgh Central School District Goes Remote For Two Weeks

Woodlands Middle/High School will remain on full remote learning through Monday, Dec. 21.
Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

All five schools at a district in Westchester have moved to full remote learning for the next two weeks.

The Greenburgh Central District's schools -- Woodlands Middle/High School, Lee F. Jackson Elementary, Highview Elementary, Richard J. Bailey Elementary -- and all pre-school programs closed for in-person education on Monday, Dec. 7, and will remain on a remote schedule until at least Monday, Dec. 21, the school district said.

The district is making the move due to new COVID-19 cases, and staff shortages due to quarantines. 

Students should check in with their teachers at the start of each school day.

The district will notify parents of further developments. 

