Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate On Rise; Latest County Breakdown
Schools

COVID-19: District In Area Delays Start Of School Year

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A school district in the area has rescheduled the first day of school, moving the start date to deal with COVID-19-related issues.
A school district in the area has rescheduled the first day of school, moving the start date to deal with COVID-19-related issues. Photo Credit: Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

A school district in the area has rescheduled the first day of school, moving the start date to deal with COVID-19-related issues.

During a meeting on Monday, Aug. 30, the Newburgh Enlarged City School District voted to change the beginning of the school year to Thursday, Sept. 9, according to a letter to the community from the district.

Schools had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Under the new schedule, Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2, will now be Superintendent’s Conference days. 

Friday, Sept. 3, will be an emergency day and the district will be closed, with the exception of some essential personnel. 

The additional time will allow the district to receive supplies to add more indoor and outdoor seating to maintain additional physical distancing during meal times, said acting Superintendent Ed Forgit.

The time will also allow ground crews and custodial staff an opportunity to better prepare all facilities during those days for this adjustment.

The decision to delay the opening was based on information provided by the state Department of Health and long-term mitigation planning, Forgit said.

"I also recognize the inconvenience this may have caused with regards to childcare and assure you that timely communication will be a priority for our team if/when any new guidance is received that changes our current model," he added.

The online district calendar has been updated to reflect the changes.

The district also encouraged parents to consider vaccines for their children who are of age. The district is offering vaccination distribution dates for the Pfizer vaccine that is authorized for people 12 years of age and older. 

Sign-up information can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.