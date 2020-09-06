COVID-19: Daily Case Tracker Dashboard Unveiled For SUNY's 64 Universities, Colleges

A system-wide COVID-19 case tracker dashboard has been located for the State University of New York's 64 universities and colleges.

The data is reported by individual campuses every 24 hours to more efficiently monitor, respond to, and contain the virus, the state said in an announcement on Sunday, Sept. 6.

The data can be viewed on a system-wide or campus by campus level through a pull-down menu.

Access the dashboard here.

"As coronavirus cases spring up on our college campuses, we are reviewing real-time case data around the clock," State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras said. "This data is crucial to helping SUNY make quick, smart decisions that contain COVID-19 and protect our campus communities.

"With the launching of this new COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard, everyone can now access that same data.

"Controlling this virus is a team effort. As we ask everyone to rise to the challenge and act responsibly, we owe students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities transparent, easily accessible, up-to-date case information.

"If we are all informed and resolve to work together to make data-driven decisions in the interest of public safety, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester."

Late last week, SUNY Oneonta closed its campus for the remainder of the fall semester and switched to fully remote learning after 389 positive cases were confirmed.

In late August, 43 students at SUNY Plattsburgh were suspended for violating COVID guidelines.

