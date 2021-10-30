COVID-19: College Enrollment Saw Biggest Two-Year Drop In Half A Century

Student enrollment in colleges across the United States continues to decline with no signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-related decline in 2020, according to a new report.

This year's fall undergraduate enrollment numbers were down 3.2 percent nationwide, National Clearinghouse Student Research Center said in a report on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The previous fall, enrollment fell by 3.4 percent, the research center said.

According to CNBC, this is the largest two-year enrollment drop the country has seen in 50 years.

While undergraduate enrollment fell across all sectors, the research center said private, nonprofit four-year students fell only 0.7 percent, as 4.3 percent more students enrolled in colleges that are highly selective.

Graduate enrollment continued to grow, reaching 2.1 percent above last fall’s level, for a total growth of 5.3 percent over two years.

