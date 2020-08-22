Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Schools

COVID-19: CDC Issues New Guidance On Reopening Schools

A host of new guidance on reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic has just been released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
More detailed recommendations on selected topics the CDC had previously only provided a few sentences on have now been added.

In the new guidelines, published Friday, Aug. 21, the CDC said it "does not currently recommend universal symptom screenings (screening all students grades K-12) be conducted by schools," but did not add a specific reason.

Schools should develop an "emergency operations plan" for daily monitoring of COVID and response to infections, the CDC said.

The CDC also says schools should add equipment that improves airflow, including portable air filtration systems, fans, and an ultraviolet light that could knock out the virus in rooms with poor air circulation.

In the new guidelines, the CDC also offers updated guidance on:

  • food service
  • students who may be unable to wear cloth face coverings
  • students with special healthcare needs and disabilities
  • cohorting, staggering, and alternating strategies
  • coping and support

You can read the new CDC info here.

