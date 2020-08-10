COVID-19: 107 NY School Districts Have Not Submitted Plans For In-Person Learning, State Says

With the academic year fast approaching, some New York school districts still have not submitted their reopening plans for in-person learning during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Before reopening, all 749 school districts in New York had to submit their reopening plan that includes guidance on how they plan to handle potential remote learning, testing, and contact tracing for teachers and students.

However, as of Monday, Aug. 10, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that 107 schools have not submitted plans for the state to review, and if they fail to, they will not be permitted to reopen next month.

The new deadline has been set for Friday, Aug. 14 for districts to submit and amend plans for reopening.

'How they didn't submit a plan is beyond me," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "If they don't submit a plan by this Friday, they can't open."

Schools must also complete three to five public sessions with parents and teachers and post their plans for remote learning, testing, and tracing on their website by Friday, Aug. 2t to be in compliance with standards established by the state.

Some Hudson Valley and Long Island school districts are among those that have not yet submitted their reopening plans to the state, including:

Franklinville

Portville

Salamanca

West Valley

Broadalbin-Perth

Mayfield

Kendall

Argyle

Fort Ann

Hendrick Hudson

Bedford

Garrison

Carle Place

Elmont

Garden City

Lawrence

Locust Valley

Malverne

Manhasset

Mineola

New Hyde Park

Plainedge

Plainview

Syosset

Uniondale

Middletown

Valley-Montgmry

Camden

Oriskany

Utica

Waterville

Lake Pleasant

C-V At Ilion-Mohawk Csd

Van Hornsville

Carthage

Lyme

Newark Valley

Spencer Van Etten

George Jr Republic

Brentwood

Brookhaven-Comsewogue UFSD

Deer Park

Longwood

Middle Country

Mount Sinai

North Babylon

Oysterponds

Remsenburg

Rocky Point

Sachem

Tuckahoe Common

Wainscott

Western Suffolk BOCES

Arkport

Bradford

Corning

Hammondsport

Cooperstown

Richfield Springs CSD

Worcester

Odessa Montour

Peru

Johnsburg

Webster

Nyack

Sloan

Williamsville

Catskill

Windham Ashland

Edinburg Common Sd

Shenendehowa

Sagaponack

Cortland

Andes

Margaretville

Beacon

Poughkeepsie

Elmira

Victor

East Bloomfield

Geneva

Lewiston Porter

Pine Valley

Altmar-Parish

Oswego

Fayetteville-Manlius

Berkshire

Germantown

Kinderhook

Brunswick Central

East Greenbush

Troy

Seneca Falls

Eldred

Jeff Youngsville

Canton

Hammond

Heuvelton

Lisbon

Massena

Potsdam

Palmyra-Macedon

Red Creek

Wyoming

Amsterdam

Canajoharie

Fort Plain

Said Cuomo: "The main arbiter here of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district's plan: It's going to be the parents and it's going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that's going to be a dialogue.

Cuomo reiterated that it ultimately will come down to parents to determine whether or not they decide to send their children back to the classroom if and when districts reopen in the fall.

“Parents don't have to send their child The parents are responsible for the health and safety of the child, and they're not going to send the child if they don't believe the plan makes sense,” he said.

“A teacher is not going to come back into the classroom if they think the classroom is not safe, and that's right,” Cuomo added. “The school district has to have that dialogue by the 21st to fully comply with our rules."

