Schools

All Schools Must Get Fingerprints From Employees If State Bill Becomes Law

Jon Craig
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky has sponsored legislation that extends New York's fingerprint requirement to private school employees.
State Sen. Todd Kaminsky has sponsored legislation that extends New York's fingerprint requirement to private school employees. Photo Credit: State Senate

In New York state, public school districts already require prospective employees to be fingerprinted.

State law would extend mandatory fingerprinting to employees of private elementary and secondary schools if Senate Bill 3335 passes the state Assembly this month.

Sponsored by Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, the bill was approved in the Senate. (A PDF copy of Kaminsky's proposed legislation is attached below.)

