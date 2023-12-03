School Opens World's First 'Hologram Studio' For Education In Hudson Valley

The grand opening for the world's first-ever hologram studio for youth and education was held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the S.I.C. Film School located at 1 Larkin Pl., Yonkers city officials announced.

According to the school, the studio is the first to be made specifically for educational purposes and is part of the institution's focus on using virtual reality and the metaverse in arts education.

Students will be able to use the studio to create a three-dimensional image of themselves for projects, city officials said.

"Congratulations to S.I.C. Film School and all involved!" city officials said in a post on social media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.