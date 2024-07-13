Cyberattack Hits School District In Hudson Valley

In Orange County, the Goshen Central School District announced on Thursday, July 11, that it was the subject of the ransomware incident.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kurtis Kotes said the district notified law enforcement and is working with cyber security experts to determine the source of the attack and take the necessary steps to repair the problems as quickly as possible.

In an update late Friday afternoon, July 12, Kotes said: "The disaster recovery team is currently working in the district’s system to remediate the issues with the district’s computer services, phones, and email systems.

"There is very little new information at this time; however, district officials and the recovery team are hopeful to provide temporary district phone numbers so that the community may contact our staff directly by Monday, July 15.

"Orange-Ulster BOCES has been exceptionally helpful throughout this ordeal, and we are grateful for their assistance."

