Scattered Storms Could Disrupt Independence Day Activities, Fireworks; Here's Latest

The time frame for spotty storms is in the afternoon into the evening on Thursday, July 4.

But some good news: The storms should be short-lived and non-severe.

It will be partly sunny during the morning and the early afternoon on Independence Day. The high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

High humidity will make conditions ripe for thunderstorms, which will be possible, along with showers, from the early afternoon through the evening, especially inland farther north.

"There is potential for a few thunderstorms this afternoon into evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement early Thursday morning.

Residents in the region "should monitor the latest forecasts through the holiday," the statement noted.

Storms are less likely farther east, including eastern Long Island and eastern New England.

Friday, July 5, will be mostly cloudy and warm.

The high temperature will be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees, and scattered showers are expected from the afternoon through the evening.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible during that time frame. Some of the storms could be severe.

The next round of showers and storms is likely on Saturday, July 6, with the time frame starting in the early to mid-afternoon and lasting through the early evening.

The high temperature on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s, with mostly cloudy skies.

There is some good news regarding the forecast for the end of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies predicted for Sunday, July 7.

The high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

The outlook for Monday, July 8 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

