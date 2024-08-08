Samsung Recalling More Than 1M Electric Ranges Following Hundreds Of Reported Fires

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued an alert advising that slide-in electric ranges are subject to the recall due to front-mounted knobs that can be accidentally activated by humans or pets, creating a fire hazard.

In total, 1,120,905 units are being recalled.

These models are included in the recall:

NE58K9430SS/AA;

NE58N9430SG/AA;

NE58R9431SG/AA;

NE58R9431SS/AA;

NE58R9431ST/AA;

NE58F9500SS/AA;

NE58K9500SG/AA;

NE58F9710WS/AA;

NE58K9850WS/AA;

NE58K9850WG/AA;

NE58K9852WG/AA;

NE58H9950WS/AA;

NE58R9311SS/AA;

NE63T8111SG/AA;

NE63T8111SS/AA;

NE63T8311SG/AA;

NE63T8311SS/AA;

NE63BG8315SSAA;

NE63CB831512AA;

NE63BB851112AA;

NE63T8511SG/AA;

NE63T8511SS/AA;

NE63T8511ST/AA;

NE63A8711QN/AA;

NE63BB871112AA;

NE63T8711SG/AA;

NE63T8711SS/AA;

NE63T8711ST/AA;

NE63T8751SG/AA;

NE63T8751SS/AA.

According to CPSC, New Jersey-based Samsung Electronics has received over 300 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets since 2013, and there have been no less than 250 reported fires.

Authorities said that there have been at least 18 fires that caused "extensive property damage," 40 injuries - eight of which required medical attention - and seven fires caused pets to perish.

Anyone with those ranges have been advised to contact Samsung to receive a new set of knob locks or covers compatible with their oven that can be safely installed.

"Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use," according to CPSC.

Samsung also has a workaround, officials noted, and anyone with Wi-Fi-enabled ranges can turn on the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.

The recalled ranges were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online by Samsung.

Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050.

