Rockland Advises Residents To Be On Alert After FBI Warning

Rockland County officials said the county, towns, and law enforcement are on alert following an FBI warning sent to the US House of Representatives on Thursday, April 11.

During that panel, FBI Bureau Director Christopher Wray said he was increasingly concerned about “the potential for a coordinated attack here [United States] in the homeland, akin to the Isis-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall just a couple weeks ago.”

“As I look back over my career in law enforcement, I would be hard-pressed to think of a time when so many threats to our public safety and national security were so elevated all at once. But that is the case as I sit here today," said Wray.

Back in March, 144 people were killed and over 500 injured when four armed gunmen stormed a Russian concert hall and opened fire before setting fire to the building. The Islamic State group took responsibility for what is the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades, the warning said.

"The County of Rockland, along with its municipal partners are on alert following the FBI warning and urges residents who see something to say something," county officials said.

