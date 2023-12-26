Rockland Officials Help Nab Duo For Several Gas Station Burglaries In Hudson Valley

Bronx residents Berto Dominguez, age 21, and Michael Cruz, age 19, were both arrested on Saturday, Dec. 23 as part of the culmination of a months-long investigation into at least five gas station burglaries that happened in Bedford between September and November 2023, Bedford Police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

This investigation was conducted by a working task force comprised of the Bedford, Mount Pleasant, and Westchester County Police Departments along with several support agencies in Putnam and Rockland Counties, where more commercial burglaries had occurred.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, four men were apprehended by this task force in Dutchess County after a vehicle and foot pursuit that commenced following a gas station burglary in the town of Fishkill, where the men were charged, according to Bedford Police.

The task force then conducted several hours' worth of interviews and investigation that eventually resulted in the arrests of Dominguez and Cruz, police said.

Both men were charged with a total of 20 counts, which included:

Third-degree burglary;

Third-degree grand larceny;

Fifth-degree conspiracy;

Second-degree and third-degree criminal mischief;

Petit larceny.

The duo was then arraigned in Bedford Town Court and released on their own recognizance before being turned over to the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Putnam County Sheriff's Office for additional charges, according to Bedford Police.

The investigation is still active and more arrests are anticipated, police added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.