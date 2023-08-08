Rockland Man Convicted Of Box Cutter Slashing in Haverstraw

Rockland County resident Darius Williams, age 34, of Spring Valley, was found guilty on Monday, Aug. 7 following a four-day jury trial, said Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, around 6 p.m., Williams slashed a Haverstraw resident in the face with what appeared to be a box cutter, the DA's office said.

The victim was walking with his wife on the sidewalk on Broadway in the village of Haverstraw. Williams approached the couple and without provocation swung at the victim in a downward motion with a box cutter and sliced the left side of the victim’s face near his temple and proceeded to walk away. The victim and Williams did not know each other and there was no apparent motive for the attack, Walsh said.

The Haverstraw Police Department investigated the case with the assistance of the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams, who was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon and assault, is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Sept. 6. He faces up to 7 years in state prison on each count.

