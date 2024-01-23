Rockland Girl Killed, 17-Year-Old Critically Injured After Car Crashes Into Parked Truck

Rockland County resident Sabrina Villagomez, age 15, of Nanuet, was killed, and a 17-year-old unnamed girl remains in critical condition following the crash around 3:18 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 21, in the Bronx, said the New York City Police.

According to NYPD, the collision occurred when the 23-year-old male driver of a 2013 Chrysler sedan was traveling eastbound on Viele Avenue when he failed to navigate the roadway properly and struck a parked oil tanker truck on the corner of Bryant Avenue and Viele Avenue.

A 21-year-old male front passenger was also killed in the crash, police said.

The driver of the car was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals in Harlem in stable condition.

NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry said the unidentified driver was allegedly driving recklessly and attempting vehicle stunts.

He posted on Platform X that "New Yorkers are tired of individuals hijacking our roadways! Drag racing is reckless and deadly- costing the lives of New Yorkers. We will use technology to trace vehicles involved in drag racing & highway takeovers- and then impound them."

Clarence Ellis, superintendent of East Ramapo Central School District, said in a letter to the community Monday that Villagomez was a sophomore at Ramapo High School and the other victim is a senior there.

"This news is devastating for our entire East Ramapo school community and our hearts are with the families and friends of these two students," Ellis said.

Counseling services were offered at the school on Monday, Jan. 22.

"I ask our East Ramapo community to support and envelop the families as they navigate this difficult path," Ellis added.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD's Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

