Rockland County Woman Charged With Stealing Purse At Grocery Store, Using Credit Card

The incident occurred in Rockland County at an unnamed grocery store on Wednesday, July 24, in Clarkstown.

According to Det. Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police, a victim, reported the theft of her purse, credit cards, and identification at a local supermarket.

Peters said the stolen credit card was used at a smoke shop in New City that same day.

Peters said officers were provided video surveillance footage showing a woman using the stolen credit card to attempt a purchase exceeding $150.

Based on the surveillance footage, the woman was identified as Rosina Jensen, age 49, of New City, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Wednesday, July 31, officers spotted Jensen in her vehicle in the parking lot of 76 N Main St., New City, Peters said. During the investigation, officers noticed a wallet on the rear passenger seat. Further examination revealed the wallet contained the victim’s driver’s license and several other cards bearing the victim’s name.

Jensen was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Additionally, the suspect's vehicle was found to occupy two parking spaces, and a parking ticket was issued before being towed from the location.

She was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and was released on her own recognizance.

