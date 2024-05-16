Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Rockland County Man Admits Attacking Corrections Officer

A Hudson Valley man in jail for alleged grand larceny and burglary charges has pleaded guilty to attacking a corrections officer while behind bars.

Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident Shaquille Gage, age 21, of Spring Valley, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 14, to one count of assault for injuring a Rockland County corrections officer, said Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II.

According to Scott Waters with the District Attorney's Office, Gage, who was in the Rockland County Jail, failed to comply with multiple verbal instructions by Rockland County corrections officers on Tuesday, April 7.

"He became aggressive towards the corrections officers and punched one in the face, Waters said.

Waters said there were two separate struggles during which Gage continued to resist corrections officers. As a result, an officer was injured.

The officer was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

“The conduct of the defendant in this case is unacceptable and caused injuries to a corrections officer," Walsh said. "Everyday corrections officers across the country play a vital role in our justice system, from helping rehabilitate prisoners to keeping them safe.”

Gage remains incarcerated in the Rockland County Jail pending sentencing, scheduled for July. He will be sentenced to three years in state prison.

