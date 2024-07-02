Rockland County Launches Free TOR Ferry Weekend Connection Bus

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and the Department of Public Transportation said on Tuesday, July 2, that the service will begin on Saturday, July 6, and run through Nov. 10.

The bus service will provide connecting transit service for Metro-North Hudson Line customers who travel to Haverstraw via the Haverstraw-Ossining weekend ferry, enabling them to travel beyond the Ferry Landing via public transit, officials said.

The connection will also provide service for Rockland residents who want to use the Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry to travel to Westchester or to New York City via Metro-North Hudson Line trains from Ossining.

The buses will meet each of the ferries arriving and departing the Haverstraw Ferry Landing on Saturdays and Sundays. Weekend ferry customers can board upon arrival at the Haverstraw Ferry Landing.

The ferry connection enables easy access to downtown Haverstraw, which is approximately one mile from the Landing, and then travels through the Village of Haverstraw to the Village of West Haverstraw to serve the Garner Arts Center, south on Route 9W to serve Rockland Lake State Park in Valley Cottage, then to downtown Nyack before heading west on Route 59 to serve the Palisades Center mall in West Nyack.

At Palisades Center, the bus will serve the bus stop at Macy’s as well as the commuter parking lot.

Customers using this TOR connecting service will be able to transfer to other transit options at TOR transit hubs in the Village of Haverstraw, downtown Nyack, and Palisades Center to access additional destinations.

The weekend schedule features 26 trips per day for both Saturdays and Sundays, including 13 Southbound trips that meet all ferry arrivals and 13 Northbound trips that meet all ferry departures at the Haverstraw Ferry Landing. The service operates between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Go to www.rocklandbus.com for more information and to sign up for free Transit Alerts. For trip planning assistance, call the Transit Information Center at 845-364-3333, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.