Rockland County Gun Buyback Event Offers Cash For Weapons

The event, sponsored by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, will be held in South Nyack on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orangetown Municipal Building at 65 Brookside Ave.

The buyback is being held in partnership with Chief Donald Butterworth and the Orangetown Police Department, the New York State Police, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, and all local law enforcement agencies.

“Gun violence continues to plague our county, state, and the entire nation," said Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco. “Removing guns from our streets can potentially prevent them from being used in criminal and other violent acts that negatively impact our communities/

Guns can be turned in anonymously, no identification is required, and no questions are asked.

Payments for surrendered guns will be made by pre-paid gift cards under the following payment schedule:

Assault Rifles: $250

Handguns: $150

Rifles or Shotguns: $75

Non-Working or Antique Guns: $25

Firearms are to be transported unloaded and in the trunk of a vehicle.

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement are not eligible to participate in this program.

Note: The department reserves the right to refuse manufactured gun parts and or manufactured firearms, and to determine the type of weapon.

For further comment, or if you have any further questions, contact 845-638-5466.

