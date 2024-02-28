Overcast 54°

Rockland Cook Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child In Bergen

A cook from Rockland was arrested this week on charges of sexually assaulting a pre-teen in Bergen County several years ago, authorities said.

John Mark Dillon remained held in Rockland County pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of sexually assaulting a preteen in Northvale.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said John Mark Dillon, 60, who currently lives in Piermont, sexually assaulted the youngster at least twice in Northvale, where records show he’d previously lived.

The prosecutor didn’t provide dates.

Dillon remained held in the Rockland County Correctional Center in New City, pending extradition to New Jersey, following his arrest in Orangeburg on Monday, Feb. 26.

He's charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, as well as child endangerment.

