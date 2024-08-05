Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Dumped Body Of Bear Found In Hudson Valley In Central Park

Kennedy released the video on X on Sunday, Aug. 4, explaining to Roseann Barr that a story in the New Yorker is true about how he picked up a dead baby black bear in the Hudson Valley off the road in Orange County while falconing in Goshen in 2014.

In the video, the former Northern Westchester County resident who lived in Bedford tells Barr how "a woman in a van in front of me hit a bear and killed it. A young bear."

RFK Jr. then jumped out, grabbed the now-dead bear, and threw it in the rear hatch of his car to put in his refrigerator later so he could skin it.

During the video, Barr is standing watching him with her mouth open while he is talking.

Then he goes into a long story about having to go to a dinner at Peter Luger's Steakhouse in Manhattan that ran long. He had to board a plane for somewhere, and he couldn't leave the bear in the car.

So, he went to Central Park, took an old bicycle out of his trunk, and staged it with the bear underneath it, making it look like someone had hit and killed the baby in the park.

After the bear was found the next day, police became involved, and it hit the newspapers and became a big mystery about who killed the baby bear in Central Park.

Fast-forward 10 years, and the New Yorker was set to publish a profile of RFK Jr., and he knew they had gotten wind of the story, so he told the magazine the story, too.

Knowing it was coming out on Monday, Aug. 5, RFK Jr. decided to post the story to X to explain "the whole story" and was looking forward to seeing how the magazine would "spin this one."

