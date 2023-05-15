Road Rage: Hudson Valley Man Pulls Gun On Victim, Police Say

The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, May 10 around 1 p.m. when police were alerted to a road rage incident involving a man brandishing a handgun on Route 6N in Carmel, according to Carmel Police Lt. Michael Bodo.

After Carmel officers responded to the area, they alerted Yorktown Police that the suspect's vehicle was heading into Northern Westchester.

Yorktown Police then caught the vehicle in the area of Route 6 and Mill Street and pulled it over. An investigation then determined that the suspect had been involved in the road rage incident in Carmel and had brandished a legally-owned handgun, Bodo said.

The suspect, identified as Orange County resident Adolfo F. Arias of Highland Falls, age 60, was taken back to Carmel and charged with second-degree menacing.

Arias was arraigned in Carmel Justice Court and then released on his own recognizance pending a future court date on Friday, May 19.

