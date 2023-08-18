Partly Cloudy 81°

Road Closure: Route 9W To Be Affected In Rockland

State officials are warning motorists of an upcoming road closure that will affect traffic on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley. 

A stretch of Route 9W in Orangetown will soon close to allow for maintenance work, officials said.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Route 9W in Rockland County between Shadyside Avenue and Hickey Street in Orangetown will close on Saturday, Aug. 19, the New York State Department of Transportation announced. 

The closure will last from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., officials said, adding that it will allow for maintenance activities. 

Motorists are instead asked to use Route 59, Route 303, and Route 340 as a detour. 

Residents living on the affected stretch of Route 9W will still be able to access their properties, officials said. 

