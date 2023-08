Route 119 in Elmsford will close in both directions between Vreeland Avenue and Undercliff Avenue on Monday, Aug. 21, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will allow for bridge rehabilitation work.

Motorists should use the posted detour, officials said.

