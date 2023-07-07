Road Closure Alert: Busy Hudson Valley Roadway To Undergo Culvert Replacement

Route 208 in Orange County in the town of Hamptonburgh will be closed between Forrester Road and Station Road from Monday, July 10 through Sunday, Aug. 20 for culvert replacement, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Drivers should follow the posted detour using Route 207 and Maybrook Road as an alternate.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

