Retiring Superintendent Returns To Fill Interim Position At Hudson Valley School District

Carl Albano will return to the Garrison Union Free School District in Putnam County to serve as interim superintendent after announcing his intention to retire on Friday, Sept. 15, district officials announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

After Albano announced that he was looking to retire, the district's Board of Education began searching for an interim superintendent to fill in for the rest of the 2023-2024 school year. However, after conducting interviews with several candidates, the Board did not feel any of them were the "best fit" for the district, officials said.

At this point, Albano told the Board that he would step in to serve as interim superintendent for the rest of the academic year.

"The Board concluded that Mr. Albano will bring critical stability to the District for the remainder of the year, while allowing us to remain within existing budgetary parameters," officials said, adding, "We are grateful to Carl for his willingness to take on the interim role and for his continued service to the District and the Garrison community."

The school board will now resume its search for a permanent superintendent, who would take over in July 2024.

"We look forward to working with the community as we embark on this search for our next permanent superintendent," district officials said.

Albano originally joined the district in 2020.

