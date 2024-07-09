Rescue Efforts Turn To Recovery Mission After Swimmer Goes Missing In Hudson River

The person's disappearance happened on Monday, July 8 around 6 p.m., when a swimmer was reported to be in distress in the Hudson River by the area of Dobbs Ferry's Waterfront Park, according to the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department.

Arriving crews spoke to witnesses, who said they saw a swimmer go under the water around 30 feet from the shoreline who did not resurface.

More personnel were then called to the scene to help with the search effort, including the Piermont Fire Department, which used sonar technology to try and find the missing swimmer.

Although crews continued searching for around three and a half hours, the effort was eventually called off due to darkness and a tide change, fire officials said.

The search resumed at the swimmer's last known location on Tuesday morning, July 9, and has shifted from a rescue to a recovery, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

