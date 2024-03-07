Replacement Work To Close Hudson Valley Bridge, Restrict Roadway Access

The Orange County project begins Monday, March 11 with the closure of the Walsh Road Bridge which carries Walsh Road over the Quassaick Creek in the area between the City of Newburgh and the Town of New Windsor.

City officials said the Walsh Road Bridge will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, until further notice.

Vehicles should follow detour signs posted in the construction area.

Please avoid the use of Walsh Road in this area and obey all traffic detour signs.

"The City of Newburgh appreciates the public’s patience during the completion of this bridge replacement infrastructure project," officials said.

This is a developing story. Stick with Daily Voice for updates.

