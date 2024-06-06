Human Remains Found In Hudson Valley Identified As Missing Woman

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, the remains of Karen Angelillo Ramsey, age 25, were found in Putnam County in the town of Patterson on April 16 during excavation work at the property of a new home.

Ramsey was a resident of the town of Southeast and has not been seen or heard from since May of 1980, Hicks said.

Police did not provide information on exactly where the remains were found.

A search for information regarding Ramsey and her disappearance did not yield any results.

State Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the New York State Police in Brewster at 845-677-7300. Please refer to case# 11883102.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

