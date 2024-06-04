Rehab Begins On Affordable Apartments In Hudson Valley

According to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, all three properties are in Ulster County in the cities of Kingston and Saugerties and the town of Ulster.

The properties will undergo extensive capital improvements, including sustainability upgrades and the introduction of new energy-efficiency measures.

“To make housing more accessible and affordable, we need to increase supply and preserve the homes we already have,” Hochul said. “This project in the Hudson Valley provides over 200 households with peace of mind that they’ll have a modern and affordable place to call home for years to come.”

The work will take place at the 80-unit Birchwood Village in Kingston, the 60-unit The Birches at Saugerties in Saugerties, and the 72-unit Chambers Senior Housing in the town of Ulster.

All 212 units will be affordable to households with incomes below 90 percent of the area median income.

Improvements will include increased insulation to reduce air leaks, new windows and weatherization, energy-efficient appliances, low-flow bathroom fixtures, insulated plumbing, replacement of HVAC systems, and new lighting.

The project will also preserve existing affordable units, enabling the senior residents to age in place and all residents to continue to have access to pharmacies and healthcare facilities, public transportation, retail, and recreational spaces.

At each location, the project includes structural improvements, new mechanical systems, repaired flooring and drywall, roofing and siding refurbishments, accessibility upgrades, landscaping improvements, and curb repairs.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Addressing the housing crisis is not just about expanding affordable housing but also about preserving the affordable housing we currently have, and these three rehabilitation projects represent a significant investment by NYS Homes and Community Renewal to improve and enhance hundreds of rental units, including energy-efficiency upgrades that will benefit of our residents for many years to come.

