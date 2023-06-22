Recall Issued For Frozen Fruit Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued the voluntary recall on Wednesday, June 21.

The following products were distributed by these retailers:

Whole Foods: 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 365 Pineapple Chunks, 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 365 Organic Slice Strawberries, and Bananas, and 365 Organic Blackberries distributed to select stores throughout the US from Nov. 1, 2022, to June 21, 2023

To date, no illnesses have been associated with the recall, the FDA said.

The recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ freezers listed here on this page from the FDA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.

