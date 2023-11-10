Fair 51°

SHARE

Recall Issued For Brand Of Mirrors Due To Laceration Hazard

IKEA is expanding a recall of a brand of mirrors due to a laceration hazard.

<p>Recalled IKEA LETTAN mirror.</p>

Recalled IKEA LETTAN mirror.

 Photo Credit: CPSC
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the plastic fittings of the recalled IKEA LETTAN mirrors that attach to the wall can break, causing the mirror to fall, posing the risk of laceration to consumers.

The initial recall for about 22,400 mirrors was issued Thursday, March 16.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, IKEA announced another 14,600 mirrors are now being recalled.

The receive a refund, contact IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls.

For more on the recall from IKEA, click here.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE