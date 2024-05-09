Real-Life Couple Wanted For A24 Movie Shooting In Hudson Valley

Lights, camera, action!

“The Materialists,” a new feature film by entertainment company A24 and directed by Celine Song, is searching for a real-life couple for its upcoming shoot in the Ulster County town of New Paltz, which will begin on Wednesday, May 22.

The couple will be portraying getting married and should fit the description of “artsy, creative down-to-earth types” who have “upstate New York vibes.”

Production prefers a real-life couple, according to the listing, which was posted on the casting call website Backstage.

Couples of any gender and ethnicity between the ages of 25 and 45 are welcome to apply.

The lucky couple will receive a payment of $208 for an eight-hour shoot.

“The Materialists,” starring names like Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, will be Song’s second feature film. Her first, “Past Lives” (also from A24), was nominated for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars. While the subject matter has been kept under wraps, it's rumored to be a rom-com about a professional matchmaker.

For the full casting call, click here.

