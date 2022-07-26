Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Real Estate

Take A Look Inside Matt Damon's Newly Purchased $8.5M Hudson Valley Estate

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The exterior of the home. The exterior of the home.
The exterior of the home. Photo Credit: YouTube/Compass.com/Wikipedia/NASA/Bill Ingalls
One of the bedrooms. One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Photo Credit: YouTube/Compass.com
The sitting porch overlooking the water. The sitting porch overlooking the water.
The sitting porch overlooking the water. Photo Credit: YouTube/Compass.com
The entry. The entry.
The entry. Photo Credit: Zillow.com
The dining room. The dining room.
The dining room. Photo Credit: Zillow.com

Excitement is building in Northern Westchester as neighbors await the arrival of the latest Hollywood royalty to join the ranks of many others.

Actor Matt Damon has just bought an $8.5-million estate that spreads across 13.5 acres in the heart of the Town of Bedford.

A peek inside the home shows a sleek, relaxed vibe with lots of natural colors and plenty of class.

Listed by Compass with broker David Turner, the sale closed in June, the listing says.

The home features four bedrooms and 5.5 baths, all filled with natural light and a kitchen done by Christopher Peacock, according to the listing.

The master suite includes a new bath, gym, and coffee bar. A private porch and balcony overlook a stream and spring-fed pond, the listing added.

No word yet on when the 51-year-old star of the big screen will move in along with his wife and four children.

Some of his famous neighbors will include Martha Stewart (Katonah), Richard Gere (now in North Salem after selling his Pound Ridge estate), and David Letterman (North Salem).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.