Report: Hudson Valley Native Matt Lauer Puts Mansion On Market For $43.99M

Have a spare $44 million laying around? If so, you could be the latest to live in Matt Lauer’s Hamptons mansion.

The former NBC "TODAY" show anchor, who was ousted following a sexual misconduct investigation into his alleged actions, listed “Strongheart Manor,” which he used to frequent with ex-wife Annette Roque, for $43.99 million.

He attempted to sell the home last summer for a similar price.

Lauer purchased the 6.3-acre North Haven property from actor Richard Gere for $36.5 million more than four years ago, where it sits on Actors Colony Road north of Sag Harbor and across the Peconic River from Shelter Island.

According to the listing, the 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion includes an art studio, gym, library, entertainment areas, and six fireplaces. It also boasts a private dock and beach, pond with a bridge, basketball court, and a tea house.

Other amenities include a 60-foot heated pool with views of the water, meticulously manicured landscaping and flower gardens, and a pair of renovated guest houses.

According to the realtors marketing the 14,000-square-foot mansion, “this energy-efficient and geothermal estate has been totally modernized to the highest standards while most importantly still retaining its original charm and character.

“The whole property is absolutely magical, some of the interior highlights include a screened-in porch spanning the entire length of the house, numerous entertaining areas, formal living and dining room, and multiple fireplaces throughout.”

Lauer is a Hartsdale native who also lived in North Salem. After transferring from Woodlands High School in Westchester, Lauer graduated from Greenwich High School in Fairfield County and Ohio University.

