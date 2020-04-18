Newly Named Iona College Basketball Coach Rick Pitino Sells Florida Estate For $17M

New Iona College men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino has sold his waterfront Florida mansion for $17 million as he prepares to make his way to Westchester.

Pitino’s 10,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion, which is on the water in the exclusive enclave of Indian Creek Island has been on the market since 2016. Pitino originally bought the property in 1999 for $5.4 million. It was reportedly originally listed for nearly $24 million when it went on the market.

The island, located north of Miami, is made up of its own village, 34 homes, state-of-the-art golf course and has a 13-member police force.

The estate on Indian Creek Island Road features eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, Venetian plaster walls, vaulted ceilings throughout, wrought-iron railings, a large living room, dining room, a chef's kitchen with a family room and a large master suite. It sits on 1.23 acres and includes 118 feet of waterfront.

Amenities include a large tropical backyard with a summer kitchen and a resort-style pool with a built-in lounge and spa, a four-car garage, a home gym, and a large private dock with a boatlift.

The buyer was a Florida-based LLC, according to property records.

Pitino, the only coach to lead three different schools to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament has been out of the college coaching ranks since he was fired from the University of Louisville in 2017 when he was implicated in a bribing scandal.

A New York City native who attended high school on Long Island at St. Dominic in Oyster Bay, Pitino lived in Northern Westchester, in Bedford, when he coached the Knicks for two years from 1987 to '89.

During Pitino’s 32 seasons as a collegiate head coach, he:

Has a 770-271 overall record and a 54-19 record in the NCAA Tournament;

Became the first coach to win an NCAA championship at two different schools;

Has the third-highest winning percentage in NCAA Tournament games (.740) among all active coaches

