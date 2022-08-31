Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Hudson Valley Town Cited For 'History, Horse Farms, Sprawling Estates' By NY Times

Bedford Village Green
Bedford Village Green Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An in-depth profile from The New York Times has put the spotlight on a Northern Westchester town known for its history and impressive estates.

The news outlet published a profile about life in the town of Bedford on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The report highlighted Bedford's "rural feel," with its characteristic stone walls, many miles of dirt roads, and horse farms, along with the "sprawling estates" some residents own.

Evan Goldstein, a resident who moved to the town in 2020, told the publication that moving to Bedford with his family was "the best decision of our lives."

The New York Times further details the average cost of housing, the schools in the area, explores the town's three hamlets (Bedford Village, Bedford Hills, and Katonah), and much more.

Read the full report from the New York Times here.

