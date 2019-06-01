Here's How Much Sandra Lee Lists Northern Westchester Home She Shares With Cuomo

Food Network star Sandra Lee has listed the Northern Westchester home she shares with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for $2 million.

In May, it was reported by Page Six that the couple is no longer living together and “have been living separate lives for a while,” with Lee spending time in Battery Park City or in California while Cuomo is busy in his Albany office. The listing comes amid rumors that the longtime couple has split up.

This week, their four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home on the New Castle/Mount Kisco border was listed on realtor.com for $2 million. The 4,129-square-foot home sits on a near three-acre lot.

“Lily Pond, the Enchanting Home of TV Host/Author Sandra Lee (and) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is the quintessential American Colonial,” the listing reads. “Majestic evergreens surround 3 acres and host a tranquil gazebo, naturally fed creek, double pond and waterfall. White lattice fencing secludes the backyards' stone terrace (with a) fireplace. An ideal setting! Inside the home is a calm sense of a warm hug.”

The Page Six report states that the two, who began dating more than a decade ago and lived in the home near the New Castle/Mount Kisco border, have been living their separate lives for months, with real estate agents reportedly touring their Bittersweet Lane home before putting it on the market.

Lee told the New York Post that she was selling the home to downsize, and in response to the report of domestic strife, Lee took to Facebook, where she vehemently denied that there was any separation in her relationship with the governor.

“Rumor mills abound. Page (Six) knock it off!,” she posted. “Literally getting emails from people in Japan asking me if I’m OK! Both Andrew and I confirmed before the breakup story ran, but the story was not true. Both of us! But Page (Six) decided to run the sensationalized story anyway.

“Andrew and I are still very much together after 14 years. We share three beautiful daughters that I helped raise and a beautiful home, Lily Pond, where we live.

"We keep our lives as private as possible - the exception of breast cancer and that is only to save other peoples’ lives! So for the record. I’m not getting a divorce. I am not getting married. I am not pregnant. Do not have terminal cancer. My blood type is not B negative, it’s B positive. Seriously people.”

Through a spokesperson, Cuomo told Page Six that “nothing has changed - I live in Mount Kisco and Albany, and my cars are in the garage there.”

