Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Dies In Apparent Drowning In Area
Real Estate

Buyer Of Richard Gere's Hudson Valley Estate Revealed In New Report

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Richard Gere
Richard Gere Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Nancy Pelosi's House office

The buyer who purchased Richard Gere's Northern Westchester estate has been revealed in a new report from the New York Post.

Television writer, director, and producer Ryan Murphy is known for creating a number of shows, including American Horror Story and Glee.

The NY Post reported that the Pound Ridge estate was listed for $28 million and ultimately sold for $24.15 million.

The property is 49 acres and includes an 11,658 square-foot mansion, the New York Post said.

Gere, age 72, moved to a smaller property in North Salem.

Read the full report from the New York Post here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.