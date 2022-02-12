Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Actor Richard Gere's New Hudson Valley Estate Was Built For Retail Heir

Joe Lombardi
Richard Gere
Richard Gere Photo Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Nancy Pelosi's House office

With his longtime Northern Westchester estate now on the market, details have emerged on the newly-purchased mansion actor Richard Gere has settled into in a neighboring town.

The 72-year-old Gere listed his Pound Ridge residence for $28 million, and moved to the estate in North Salem, according to a late-January report from Dirt, which covers the luxury real estate.

The move to the $9.98 million, 35-acre, red-brick, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom North Salem estate was described as a "downsizing" by the Daily Mail, which published a gallery of 17 photos of the estate.

The home was built "n 1934 for Richard W. Woolworth, an heir to the iconic retail company, the Daily Mail said.

Gere starred in such movies as "An Officer and a Gentleman," and "Pretty Woman." 

Gere married his third wife, 38-year-old political activist/publicist Alejandra Silva an in 2018.

Read the Daily Mail report here.

Read the Dirt report here.

