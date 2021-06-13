$69 Million Hamptons Estate Hits Market For First Time In 75 Years

Have $69 million lying around? If so, you can live on the beach at a massive New York estate that has hit the market for the first time in 75 years.

It's located on the East End of Long Island, in East Hampton.

“Cima Del Mundo,” which translates to “Top of the World” on Lily Pond Lane has been listed by Compass with a massive price tag as realtors look to sell the Spanish-Colonial estate, which was originally built in 1925 and renovated in the 1990s.

Cima Del Mundo includes 400 feet of beachside property. Compass

The 2.7-acre property includes 400 feet of private beach and ocean with views of the Georgica beach. It features eight bedrooms, seven and a half bedrooms, five fireplaces, a three and a half car garage, and a large eat-in kitchen.

The East Hampton home sits on 2.7 acres and is listed for $69 million. Compass

Exterior amenities include an oceanside pool, a pool house, and extensive terraces.

The property includes indoor and outdoor amenities. Compass

Ed Petrie of Compass has the listing, which can be found here.

