'Ready For Another Round?' Cop Admits Slapping 14-Year-Old At Hudson Valley Restaurant

In Orange County, Middletown Police Department detective Fredrick Slanovec pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on Thursday, July 13, for “engaging in fighting and tumultuous behavior."

He admitted that he was drinking at the bar at Middletown’s Olde Erie Restaurant while off duty on Saturday, May 6, when he began taunting a 14-year-old boy by bragging that he had put the boy’s father in prison.

He also told the boy that he was going to arrest him sometime in the future, despite the boy having done nothing to warrant being arrested.

The attack escalated when Slanovec slapped the boy on his face with an open hand and pushed him, causing the boy’s head to strike a wall, prosecutors said.

He later admitted to asking the victim if he was “ready for another round” when the two were outside of the restaurant.

According to prosecutors, Slanovec confessed to drinking alcohol before the encounter and driving away from the restaurant.

“There is little doubt that this detective’s senseless actions in striking the minor were related to alcohol abuse,” Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler said.

“Notwithstanding his exemplary police record and lack of prior offenses, his actions in this case cannot be excused merely because he committed these acts while off-duty and after drinking.”

Hoovler added that the victim knew Slanovec was a police officer and would likely have a hard time trusting police in the future as a result of the attack.

“I sincerely hope that this defendant, and all who suffer from alcohol or other substance abuse issues, seek the help that they need to overcome their issues before they seriously harm others and themselves,” he said.

As part of his plea agreement, Slanovec must complete one year of alcohol abuse treatment and refrain from drinking any alcohol during that period.

He has also been suspended by the Middletown Police Department without pay and is facing administrative charges.

A permanent protection order was issued on behalf of the boy and his family.

