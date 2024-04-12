Crash Involving Utility Pole Closes Rockland County Roadways

The crash occurred in Ramapo on Friday, April 12, in the morning at the Viola Road and Maple Avenue intersection.

The following roads are closed:

Viola Road shut down between College Road and Concord Drive

W Maple Avenue is closed between Viola Road and Smolley Drive

Ramapo Police say two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries by Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland County.

Monsey Fire Department and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. are on the scene.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and drive safely.

Updates will be provided as repairs progress.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.