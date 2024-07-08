Rafter Drowns In Delaware River In Region

The incident occurred in Pike County in Shohola, Pennsylvania, around 12:45 p.m., Sunday, July 7, near Sullivan and Orange counties in New York.

According to officials from the Highland Lake Fire Department in Sullivan County, the department coordinated with rescue units from the Port Jervis Fire Department, the National Park Service, and the Sullivan County dive team.

This was in response to a report of a missing rafter who fell from a boat into the Delaware River near the Barryville Bridge and was not wearing a life jacket.

Firefighters from Port Jervis made a recovery a short time later, the department said.

This is the second fatality on the river in less than a week, said Shohola Fire & Rescue.

"Both victims were not wearing life jackets," said the Highland Lake Fire Department. "Please wear them!"

The New York State Police, Yulan Fire Department, Shohola EMS, Highland EMS, and Huguenot Fire Department were additional units that assisted.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

