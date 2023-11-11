Radio City Rockettes Casting Brand Ambassador To Spread Holiday Cheer On NYC Streets

The Radio City Rockettes are casting a team of performers who will be the formal brand ambassadors ahead of "The Radio City Christmas Spectacular," starring the Rockettes, this season in New York City.

What's it take to be a brand ambassador for the Rockettes?

"This fierce cast will be in full costume in high traffic locations around New York City, such as Times Square, Bryant Park, Herald Square, Radio City Music Hall, 5th Ave, and more, spreading joy to passersby through dance, song, and other forms of holiday cheer," reads the casting call from theatreMAMA.

"theaterMAMA ambassadors have been an iconic addition to the holiday atmosphere of NYC since 2015, and are a large reason for the success of Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular."

It appears a lead female between ages 18 and 40 is being sought. Applicants should have strong movement and dance skills, strong improvisation skills, the ability to create defined characters/personas within the realm of the Rockettes, a lively personality, and joyful energy.

The gig pays about $24 an hour and work will be from Nov. 17 through Jan. 1, in New York City.

The weekly schedule is flexible and will be based on applicant’s availability. Click here to apply.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.