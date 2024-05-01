Public Radio 'Legend' Karen DeWitt Signing Off After 34 Years: ‘It’s Time To Go’

The longtime Capitol Bureau chief for the New York Public News Network will file her last story on Friday, June 21, she announced on X Tuesday, April 30.

“Finally, I get to use this phrase: ‘Some personal news,’” DeWitt said. “It’s been a fabulous ride, but it’s time to go.”

Since 1990, DeWitt has informed listeners on Albany affairs via the network's dozen public radio stations across the state, including WAMC in Albany, WLIW on Long Island, and WNYC in New York City.

She is a regular contributor to New York Now, a statewide public television program focusing on state government, and has written for numerous publications, including Adirondack Life and the Albany newsweekly Metroland.

A graduate of SUNY Geneseo, DeWitt was awarded the prestigious Walter T. Brown Memorial award for excellence in journalism from the Legislative Correspondents Association.

She was also named Media Person of the Year in 2009 by the Women’s Press Club of New York State.

News of her upcoming retirement sparked tributes from both colleagues and state lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Sean Ryan, whose 61st District represents the suburbs of Buffalo.

“It’s been a pleasure to speak with Karen DeWitt over the years about so many different things involving state government,” Ryan said on X. “Congratulations Karen on a remarkable and trail-blazing run on public radio, and best of luck!”

Newsday reporter Michael Gormley called DeWitt a “radio legend” who leaves behind a legacy of “top journalism.”

“Public Radio's Karen DeWitt, dean of the state Capitol press corps. steps aside, leaving one hell of a great trail of journalism,” Gormley said on X. “Mentor yet fierce competitor, the Legislative Correspondents Association won't be the same without her.”

DeWitt's most recent reporting can be found on the WXXI News website.

